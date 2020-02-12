Zoo Atlanta welcomes Baloo the binturong

Zoo Atlanta is welcoming a new member of its family.

Baloo, a 1-year-old male binturong, recently arrived in Atlanta from the Brookfield Zoo.

Baloo the 'bearcat'

Binturongs are also known as bearcats for their resemblances to both, but they're actually more closely related to civets.

“We’re very excited to welcome Baloo to Zoo Atlanta. While many of our guests visit the Zoo to experience seeing the animals that almost everyone is familiar with, we always look forward to acquainting them with species they may have less knowledge of,” said Jennifer Mickelberg, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation.

“As an ambassador for his species, Baloo also gives us a valuable opportunity to raise awareness of the palm oil crisis, which is an urgent conservation challenge for wildlife in many parts of the world, but particularly in the binturong’s native range.”

MORE ANIMAL STORIES FROM FOX 5 ATLANTA

Binturongs are native to southern and southeast Asia.