Zoo Atlanta to reopen on May 16

Zoo Atlanta has announced it will reopen to the public this weekend.

The zoo will be back open for business starting Saturday, May 16, with enhanced safety measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The new protocols include timed ticketing to limit the number of guests allowed inside the zoo at any given time. Tickets can be purchased online here.

All transactions within Zoo Atlanta will be paperless, with no cash allowed.

All zoo employees will be wearing masks and guests are also encouraged to wear masks. Hand-sanitizing stations will be accessible throughout the zoo.

All buildings, with the exception of restrooms, indoor venues, and indoor experiences are temporarily closed.

The zoo also said it will be promoting a one-way experience that reinforces social distancing guidelines. Pathway guides will be on hand to assist guests.

