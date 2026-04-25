17-year-old boy shot on Lindsay Street in Atlanta

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Teen shot on Lindsay Street

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning after being shot in northwest Atlanta. Officers located the victim on Lindsay Street NW just before 4 a.m. Investigators from the aggravated assault unit are currently working to determine what sparked the gunfire.



Police are investigating after a teen was shot in northwest Atlanta Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 500 block of Lindsay Street NW around 3:57 a.m. When they arrived, they reported finding a 17-year-old boy who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Officials said it appears the shooting happened at 550 Lindsay Street NW, which is where Lindsay Street Baptist Church is located. A FOX 5 crew saw officers inside the church during their investigation.

What we don't know:

Officials with the aggravated assault unit are leading the investigation. At this time, there is no word on what led up to the shooting or if any suspects have been identified.