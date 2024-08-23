Zoë Kravitz makes directorial debut with 'Blink Twice'

Following acclaimed performances in projects including "The Batman" and "Big Little Lies," Zoë Kravitz is expanding her resume with some exciting new roles: director, writer, and producer.

Kravitz makes her directorial debut with "Blink Twice," the new psychological thriller opening in theaters this weekend from Amazon MGM Studios. The film stars Channing Tatum as a tech billionaire and Naomi Ackie as the woman invited to his luxurious private island. Sounds romantic, right?

Not exactly.

"The idea with the storytelling, visually, was that things that originally feel beautiful and luxurious become haunting and terrifying," says Kravitz. "There’s a reason why you never really get a real understanding of the geography of the place, you know? I wanted things to feel disorienting."

Early buzz has already drawn comparisons between Kravitz’s script (co-written with E.T. Feigenbaum) and real-life headlines surrounding Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein. But Kravitz says the project actually predates the #MeToo movement.

"I started writing in the summer of 2017," she says. "And so, it was a really interesting process to have these headlines come up and having to kind of rewrite the script based off of what was happening culturally."

Along with Tatum and Ackie, Kravitz assembled an all-star cast for the film, including Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan, Haley Joel Osment, Geena Davis, and Alia Shawkat.

For more information on "Blink Twice," click here. Click the video player in this article to hear more from our one-on-one interview with director, writer, and producer Zoë Kravitz.