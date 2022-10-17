Expand / Collapse search
Police: Missing 13-year-old boy last seen in Decatur

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Decatur
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police need your help finding a missing 13-year boy last known to be in Decatur.

Officials say 13-year-old Zion was last seen at a Decatur home near Russell Drive. The boy's last name has not been released.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, Zion is 5-fee4t-10-inches tall with a weight of 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

The missing boy was last known to be wearing a camouflage shirt and gray sweatpants.

If you have any information on where Zion could be, call the DeKalb County Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at 770-724-7710. 