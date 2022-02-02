Zebulon teen gunned down at gas station, gunman still on the loose

It’s been nearly two months since an 18-year-old was gunned down at a gas station in Pike County. The gunman responsible has not been taken into custody.

The Zebulon Police Department said it around 11:30 p.m. on December 16 at a gas station located at 701 Thomaston Street. Police said they know who is responsible for the shooting that left Cameron Colbert dead. The shooter is still out there and has not yet publicly faced charges. Investigators and Colbert’s family hope tips from the public will change that.

"He was a very respectful young man with a big heart. Everyone in the community loved him," Colbert's aunt, Tashjian Curtis, said. "[There was a] car accident before [the shooting]. He and his friends walked to the gas station. He called his mom to pick him up."

The plan was to wait at the Circle K for her help. But instead of waiting in peace, a fight in front of the convenience store escalated into gunfire.

"Two guys pulled up at the gas station too and got into an altercation," Curtis said.

Shots were fired, striking Cameron and another man.

"My sister arrived on the scene they went to the hospital and they weren't able to save him," Curtis said.

Cameron died 30 minutes later around midnight, just a week before Christmas.

"He loved being around his mom. His mom was his world. We all were but he loved his mom," Curtis said.

Months later and into the New Year, Cameron’s mother was too upset to speak on camera, so her sister spoke instead to explain how it feels to know the shooter has yet to be formally charged.

"There are some people who know more and we need them to come forward," she said.

Police said they’ve identified everyone involved, but they aren’t naming names as they continue to investigate.

The second individual suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head, police said. That victim was treated at a hospital and later released.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Zebulon Police Department at 770-567-8441.

