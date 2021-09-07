Zebras reportedly on the loose in Prince George's County after escaping from farm

Some wild news is coming out of Prince George's County, where some neighbors have reportedly seen zebras on the loose.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to Chief Taylor with Prince George’s County Animal Control, three zebras escaped from a private farm on Thursday or Friday.

The farm is at the corner of Bellefield Road and Duley Station Road in Upper Marlboro, Md.

Video taken by FOX 5 viewer Paul Curling last Thursday in Upper Marlboro, Md. showed a few zebras behind his house. His daughter first saw them.

"I thought my mind was playing tricks on me," said Layla Curling.

Police got at least one call about the zebras back on Aug. 31 where the caller said they saw the animal running in front of a vehicle along Croom Road. More zebra sightings were reported on Sept. 7.

MORE FROM FOX 5: Tour bus driver shot on Maryland highway, State Police say

"I thought maybe you know she’s been in the house too long or she’s having a fever or something. So she says, I’m gonna send you a video," Paul Curling said. "One of my first thoughts was well maybe somebody had a birthday party and they painted some horses for some four-year-olds or something because there’s no way in the world some zebras could be here in upper Marlboro just roaming around like deers."

Advertisement

Anyone with information on the zebras is asked to call Prince George's County Animal Control.