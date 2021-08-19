Clayton County 14-year-old boy reported missing after leaving for school

article

Clayton County police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who has been missing since Wednesday.

Officials say 14-year-old Zaire Scabdrett was last seen on Aug. 18 around 7:25 a.m. when he left to go to Jonesboro High School. He was supposed to return home by 10 p.m. but never arrived.

According to investigators, Scabdrett has been diagnosed with ADHD but does not take any medication.

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Scabdrett was last seen wearing a green hoodie, black jeans, and white Air Force Nikes shoes.

If you have any information about where the teenager could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.



