Zafron Restaurant offers diners a Thanksgiving feast

Oven-roasted turkey. Cornbread stuffing. Garlic mashed red potatoes. Pecan pie.

Sure, you could make them all yourself this Thanksgiving. Or you could sit back and relax and let the experts at Zafron Restaurant handle it!

Popular Sandy Springs establishment Zafron Restaurant recently released its Thanksgiving menu, and it’s filled with all the traditional favorites we mentioned and more.

Now, we know what you’re thinking: Zafron is known for its Persian cuisine, right? Well, yes — it’s been a local favorite for several years thanks to its Middle Eastern menu of hummus and kebabs and fresh salads. But owner and chef Peter Teimori says he also enjoys being a "home away from home" for customers on Thanksgiving, which means cooking turkey and cranberry sauce alongside the restaurant’s usual lamb and lentil and raisin rice.

Reservations for Thanksgiving Day are open now — click here to book a spot and to look over the holiday menu. The Thanksgiving feast is $45 per person, and kids under 8 years old eat for half-price. Oh, and the restaurant is also selling its pies to-go for Thanksgiving — which means you can pick up an apple, pumpkin, or pecan pie to complete your own at-home meal. Zafron Restaurant is located at 236 Johnson Ferry Road in Sandy Springs — that’s right next to the city’s big City Springs development.

We’ve been big fans of Zafron Restaurant for a while, and when we heard about the upcoming Thanksgiving feast, we knew we needed to stop by to score a delicious "preview" of the big day. Click the video player in this article to check it out!