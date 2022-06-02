YSL rapper Young Thug returning to court for bond hearing over RICO charge

Atlanta rapper Young Thug will be back in front of a Fulton County judge for a court hearing over his racketeering and gang-related charges.

In May, a judge delayed the decision on whether the 30-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, would receive bond until Thursday, June 2. Prosecutors allege that Williams' attorney Brian Steele has a conflict of interest because he represents another co-conspirator.

Thursday, the judge is expected to decide whether Steele can continue to represent Williams.

YOUNG THUG'S RICO ACT CHARGES EXPLAINED

Williams was arrested in Buckhead as part of a sweeping gang indictment that also named 27 other people, including fellow Atlanta rapper Gunna. Fulton County prosecutors allege those named in the indictment are members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, which has engaged in criminal activity in the city since 2012.

In the 88-page indictment, prosecutors allege Williams is a co-founder of YSL. The indictment also gives a detailed account of various crimes alleged members of YSL are accused of, and documents social media posts and rap lyrics by Williams that reference YSL.

FORMER PROSECUTOR WEIGHS IN ON RICO CASE AGAINST YOUNG THUG, GUNNA, OTHERS

Jeffery Lamar Williams, who goes by the stage name Young Thug, was arrested on May 9, 2022. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Since his arrest, Steele has alleged that his client has been "living in total isolation as if he is a forgotten person alone in the world."

In his emergency motion, Steele said Williams had been placed in "solitary confinement," relegated to a "windowless cement compartment with only a bed and a toilet and an overhead light which remains on 24 hours per day." He states the rapper has no access to any type of media and "no opportunity to exercise, shower or have human contact."

If convicted of a RICO charge, Williams could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

READ THE FULL LIST OF THOSE INDICTED AND THE CHARGES

Atlanta rapper Gunna, who is also charged with violating the RICO Act, had his bond denied in May. A judge set his court date for January 2023.

What is the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act?

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, was developed to fight organized crime. It was enacted in 1970 after being signed into law by President Richard Nixon.

Federally, RICO was originally was intended to be used to combat the Mafia. It draws from a list of 27 federal crimes and eight state crimes committed repeated over the course of a 10-year period. Those crimes can include fraud, theft, computer crimes, embezzlement, credit scams, investment schemes, human trafficking, illegal gambling, bribery, kidnapping, murder, money laundering, counterfeiting, and various drug charges.

The Justice Department has used RICO to dismantle multiple crime families and weed out corruption in several city police departments. Prosecutors have also used RICO to try to dismantle several street gangs and helped in prosecuting businesses that break federal law.

Georgia’s RICO statutes are similar to the federal version , but are much broader in that the criminal "enterprise" does not have to be around as long. Georgia is one of only 33 states that has its own RICO statutes. However, in both state and federal laws, a pattern of criminal enterprise has to be established.