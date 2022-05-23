Young Thug to appear in Fulton County court over RICO charges

Atlanta rapper Young Thug is expected to return before a Fulton County judge Monday morning for another hearing after his arrest on racketeering and gang-related charges.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was arrested on Monday in Buckhead as part of a sweeping gang indictment that also named 27 other people, including fellow Atlanta rapper Gunna. Fulton County prosecutors allege those named in the indictment are members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, which has engaged in criminal activity in the city since 2012.

William's attorney Brian Steel claims his client is not guilty and hasn't committed any of the crimes he's been accused of.

Fulton County prosecutors, however, allege the YSL group that Williams helped found engaged in criminal activity in the city for a decade. All defendants named in the indictment have been charged with violating the RICO act. The 88-page indictment quotes lyrics from multiple music videos as evidence and accuses alleged gang members of committing violent crimes to collect money for the Atlanta gang, promote its reputation and enhance its power and territory. It also alleges that Young Thug rented a car that was used in a gang murder.

Jeffery Lamar Williams, who goes by the stage name Young Thug, appears before a judge via video link from the Fulton County Jail on May 10, 2022. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Days after Williams' arrest, a judge denied him bond, but Steel is pushing for an emergency bond due to what he calls "inhumane" and "dungeon-like" conditions in the jail.

The attorney says the rapper has spent days in isolation "as if he is a forgotten person alone in the world."

The motion seeks better conditions and contends that overhead light is kept on 24 hours a day, preventing Williams from sleeping. Williams’ attorneys also said he is being served "inedible" food, and hasn’t been given the opportunity to exercise, shower or interact with anyone other than his lawyers.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has said Williams is being held in administrative solitary confinement for his own safety, and that the lights stay on so officers can check in and make sure that he is all right.

Jeffery Lamar Williams, who goes by the stage name Young Thug, was arrested on May 9, 2022. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

His attorney is waiting on a response to get an emergency hearing.

If convicted of the RICO charge, Williams could face up to 20 years.

Young Thug and Gunna performances canceled after arrests

Upcoming performances for Young Thug and Gunna have been canceled due to the charges filed and the denial of bond in the ongoing investigation.

Last week, some ticket holders received refunds for Young Thug's upcoming concert at State Farm Arena.

Williams was expected to host the Young Thug and Friends concert on Saturday, June 18 at the arena.

Gunna, who was also charged with RICO and arrested a few days after Williams, has canceled his concert with Roddy Ricch at Ontario's Toyota Arena on May 28. He was also set to play at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta for Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash in July.

What is the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act?

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, was developed to fight organized crime. It was enacted in 1970 after being signed into law by President Richard Nixon.

Federally, RICO was originally was intended to be used to combat the Mafia. It draws from a list of 27 federal crimes and eight state crimes committed repeated over the course of a 10-year period. Those crimes can include fraud, theft, computer crimes, embezzlement, credit scams, investment schemes, human trafficking, illegal gambling, bribery, kidnapping, murder, money laundering, counterfeiting, and various drug charges.

The Justice Department has used RICO to dismantle multiple crime families and weed out corruption in several city police departments. Prosecutors have also used RICO to try to dismantle several street gangs and helped in prosecuting businesses that break federal law.

Georgia’s RICO statutes are similar to the federal version , but are much broader in that the criminal "enterprise" does not have to be around as long. Georgia is one of only 33 states that has its own RICO statutes. However, in both state and federal laws, a pattern of criminal enterprise has to be established.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.