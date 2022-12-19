YSL rapper Young Thug back in court for motions hearing

article

The Atlanta rapper accused of being the co-founder of the Young Slime Life gang and charged along with more than two dozen alleged associates in the RICO Act case was back in court on Monday.

Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was in court for another motions hearing.

Prosecutors called some of their top witnesses to say why the case against him should move forward.

Friday, a judge threw out evidence collected by investigators on a cell phone obtained prior to his charges.

Williams and 28 other people were charged in May using Georgia’s RICO Act. The 88-page indictment claims they are part of the Young Slime Life, or YSL, a subset of the Bloods street gang. Prosecutors allege those named in the indictment have engaged in violent criminal activity in the city since 2012. Those alleged crimes include illegally possessing multiple firearms, including a modified machine gun, additionally street gang activity and drug trafficking.

Several other co-defendants reportedly have already taken plea deals including Rapper Gunna, whose legal name is Sergio Kitchens.

Jury selection in the trial is scheduled to begin next month.