YSL rapper Gunna denied bond, again, in organized crime case

Atlanta rapper Gunna will stay behind bars after he was denied bond again by a judge.

Thursday's court appearance was the third time the rapper, whose name is Sergio Kitchens, sought bond.

He's been in jail since May, when he was named in an indictment and charged with violating the RICO Act.

Prosecutors say Gunna is one of several people, including rapper and Young Stoner Life label owner Young Thug, accused of leading the Young Slime Life street gang in Atlanta.

The indictment claims they are linked to drug and weapon trafficking in Atlanta. Some alleged associated named in the indictment are accused of murders.

Gunna has maintained he's innocent and said prosecutors are violating their rights to free speech and using song lyrics as evidence against them in the case.

READ THE FULL LIST OF THOSE INDICTED AND THE CHARGES

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed a motion to delay the trial, saying some defendants still don't have legal representation.

What is the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act?

Arrests of Young Thug, Gunna and their alleged associates thrust the common, but complex charge of RICO back into the public spotlight.

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, was developed to fight organized crime. It was enacted in 1970 after being signed into law by President Richard Nixon.

Federally, RICO was originally was intended to be used to combat the Mafia. It draws from a list of 27 federal crimes and eight state crimes committed repeated over the course of a 10-year period. Those crimes can include fraud, theft, computer crimes, embezzlement, credit scams, investment schemes, human trafficking, illegal gambling, bribery, kidnapping, murder, money laundering, counterfeiting, and various drug charges.

The Justice Department has used RICO to dismantle multiple crime families including the Gambions and also has helped to weed out corruption in several city police departments including those in Key West and Los Angeles. Prosecutors have also used RICO to try to dismantle several street gangs and helped in prosecuting businesses that break federal law.

Georgia’s RICO statutes are similar to the federal version, but are much broader in that the criminal "enterprise" does not have to be around as long. Georgia is one of only 33 states that has its own RICO statutes. However, in both state and federal laws, a pattern of criminal enterprise has to be established.

Recently, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office hired a RICO expert in its investigating potential efforts by former President Donald Trump and others to influence last year’s general election.

Violating RICO carries a maximum of 20 years and a fine that is "greater of $25,000 or three times the amount of pecuniary gain."

Under RICO, victims impacted can seek civil recourse without the defendant being able to hide behind bankruptcy to skirt judgment or restitution.



