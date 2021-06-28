'You're on pal': Biden accepts 'friendly wager' with Trudeau on Stanley Cup winner
TAMPA, Fla. - The President of the United States has accepted a bet with the Canadian Prime Minister on which country's team will win the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Monday night during the first period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final "Two of the best teams in the NHL are facing off right now… how about a friendly wager, @POTUS?"
President Joe Biden responded, "You're on pal."
The puck dropped on Game 1 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens just after 8 p.m. Monday night inside Amalie Arena, in Tampa.
The Canadiens have a storied history in the Stanley Cup Final, but the Lightning is creating its own history with its second appearance in the Final in less than a year.
MORE: Bay Area businesses cash-in on Lightning Stanley Cup run
It's unclear what exactly the bet between the two world leaders entails. They have at least four games to work out the details.
Advertisement
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.