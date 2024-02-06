Young Thug, YSL Trial Day 26: Detective testifies about rapper's alleged gang ties

The trial of Young Thug and his YSL co-defendants will begin on its 26th day in Fulton County with more attempts by the prosecution to connect the Atlanta rapper with violent gang activity.

On Monday, Atlanta Police Detective Mark Belknap was back on the stand. Belknap, who works in the Atlanta Police Department’s gang unit, was the first witness in the trial.

Belknap had previously testified about the history of street gangs with a large focus on "Raised on Cleveland" or the "ROC Crew." He also discussed some of the biggest challenges investigators face when prosecuting gang crimes.

"Potential witnesses or victims that are cooperating with police can be outed on social media to a large number of people in a short amount of time, thereby making it very difficult to testify," said Belknap.

Belknap says the "ROC Crew" formed sometime around 2006 or 2007 in the Cleveland Avenue area of Atlanta. He testified about the eventual YSL tie-in.

"They were based in the same area as the previous ROC Crew and what we discovered was, that many of the members claiming to be YSL, previously claimed to be members of ROC Crew."

Back in court on Monday, Belknap was asked by the prosecution to respond to various posts and videos Young Thug and his associates made on social media, including one in which a young child allegedly flashed a hand sign connected with the Bloods gang.

When was Young Thug arrested?

Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, was arrested on May 9, 2022, after a sweeping 88-page indictment accused him of being the co-founder of Young Slime Life, or YSL, a subset of the Bloods street gang. Prosecutors allege those named in the indictment have engaged in violent criminal activity in the city since 2012.

Despite requests for bond and an elaborate house arrest plan proposed to the court, Williams remained behind bars after concerns were raised over witness intimidation.

What are the charges Young Thug faces?

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Young Thug in May 2022, and more charges were added in a subsequent indictment in August of that year. The second indictment accuses Young Thug and 27 other people of conspiring to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO. The rapper is also accused of participation in criminal street gang activity, as well as drug and gun charges.

Prosecutors say Young Thug and two other people co-founded a violent criminal street gang in 2012 called Young Slime Life, or YSL, which they say is associated with the national Bloods gang. The indictment says Young Thug "made YSL a well-known name by referring to it in his songs and on social media."

In addition to specific charges, the August indictment includes a wide-ranging list of 191 acts that prosecutors say were committed between 2013 and 2022 as part of the alleged conspiracy to further the gang’s interests.

Included in that list is an allegation that Young Thug threatened in July 2015 to shoot a security guard who was trying to get him to leave an Atlanta-area mall. The indictment also says Young Thug rented a silver Infiniti sedan that was used in the killing of a rival gang member. And, on numerous occasions, he and others are alleged to have possessed various illegal drugs that they intended to distribute.

What do Young Thug's defense lawyers say?

Young Thug’s lawyers have said in multiple court filings that he is innocent of all crimes charged in the indictment. They argue that YSL is simply a record label. The rapper has pleaded not guilty.

Multiple defense attorneys in the case have said prosecutors were overzealous in their use of the RICO statute and the anti-gang law, both of which carry heavy penalties.

Who else is charged in the Young Thug YSL RICO trial?

Rapper Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, was charged with a single count of racketeering conspiracy. He entered an Alford plea in December, which means he maintains his innocence but recognizes that it’s in his best interest to plead guilty.

During Gunna’s plea hearing, the rapper responded, "Yes, ma’am" when a prosecutor said that "YSL is a music label and a gang" and that he had knowledge that its members or associates had committed crimes in furtherance of the gang.

The other two people accused of co-founding the YSL gang — Walter Murphy and Trontavious Stephens — were also charged. They each pleaded guilty in December to one count of conspiracy to violate the anti-racketeering law.

The remaining defendants are Marquavius Huey, Deamonte "Yak Gotti" Kendrick, Quamarvious Nichols, Rodalius Ryan and Shannon Stillwell.

What penalties does Young Thug face if he's convicted?

Young Thug’s racketeering conspiracy charge and two gang charges each carry a penalty of five to 20 years in prison. The other five charges also carry potential prison time.

