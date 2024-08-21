Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: Evidence review continues Wednesday

On Tuesday, the judge and lawyers in the Young Thug and YSL trial in Fulton County continued discussing the evidence to be presented to the jury when they return to court next week.

A significant portion of the time was spent on statements made by Yak Gotti (real name Deamonte Kendrick), who made a plea deal with the state in 2015 to avoid jail time. As part of the plea deal, Gotti stated that YSL is a gang.

Judge Whitaker agreed on Tuesday to redact almost every statement related to Young Thug (real name Jeffery Williams) or Shannon Stillwell.

The judge also ruled that the plea deal could not be used against anyone and said she would inform the jury of this. However, attorney Brian Steel voiced his disagreement, saying that Yak either needs to be present or the statement should be excluded.

The jury is not hearing testimony this week because the original case judge, Judge Ural Glanville, gave them the week off. The lawyers and judge will continue going through materials and discussing motions for the rest of the week. The jury will return on Aug. 26.

Young Thug and 27 others were indicted in 2022 for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) law and committing multiple violent crimes. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), the trial for Young Thug and several co-defendants began in November 2023. It is now the longest trial in Georgia history. Prosecutors are attempting to prove that YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous offenses, including murder. The defendants maintain that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is the name of a record label founded by Young Thug. Young Thug is facing eight criminal charges. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and more.