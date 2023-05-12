Young Thug reportedly taken to hospital because of illness, court canceled

The rapper known as Young Thug, who is facing dozens of RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) charges, was reportedly taken to an Atlanta hospital on Thursday before court was scheduled to begin.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, is one of multiple people waiting for rial to begin. Jury selection for the high-profile trial began in January and is expected to continue for an undetermined length of time. The trial itself is expected to last for 6 to 9 months.

The rapper's condition is unknown at this time.

Williams was indicted approximately one year ago. He has been held in the Cobb County Jail since his arrest on May 9, 2022. His lawyers have asked for bond several times, but it has always been denied.

Williams, who is accused of being a founder and leader of a criminal street gang named Young Slime Life, has been in court throughout the jury selection process.

Court was reportedly suspended because of Williams' illness.

