Young Thug's former Buckhead mansion on sale for more than $2.6M

Atlanta rapper Young Thug's former home in Buckhead is now up for sale.

A Zillow listing shows the owners of the home on Roxboro Road have put the property up for sale for more than $2.6 million.

The rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, bought the home in 2016 for $2.75 million and sold the property for $1.8 million in 2019.

The more than 10,000-square-foot home features five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an indoor pool, a theater, and a spacious kitchen.

"This extraordinary property is not just a home; it's a lifestyle," the listing reads. "Perfect for those who appreciate unparalleled luxury and desire the best in entertainment and living spaces."

Young Thug has been in custody since he was charged more than two years ago in a sprawling indictment accusing him and more than two dozen others of conspiring to violate Georgia’s anti-racketeering law. He is also charged with gang, drug and gun crimes.

The trial of Young Thug and five other co-defendants is now the longest in Georgia history.