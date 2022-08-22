Teen dead after twin brother accidentally shoots him in face, police say

Police said a teenager accidentally shot and killed his twin brother at a home in DeKalb County.

Three DeKalb County police patrol units were investigating at around 5 a.m. Monday in front of a home on Young Knoll Street.

Investigators said the 17-year-old boys were playing with a gun in their bedroom at around 3:30 a.m. on Monday. The boys didn't realize the gun was loaded. It fired and hit one boy in the face. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police investigating a shooting at a home in DeKalb County.

Police said they're interviewing the surviving teen at DeKalb County police headquarters.

It's unclear who owns the gun.

Police did not explain if anyone is facing charges, but said they're likely.

