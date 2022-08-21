Gun accidentally fires inside Lovejoy Walmart injuring 4 people, police say

article

Police say a man may face charges in Clayton County after his gun accidentally fired inside a Walmart, injuring himself and three other people.

The Lovejoy Police Department said four people were shot at the Walmart on Tara Boulevard in Hampton. Two people were hospitalized and two were treated for injuries at the scene.

No one's injuries are deemed life-threatening, police said.

Police said a man in the store accidentally shot himself and the bullet ricocheted and hit three other people in the store.

Police said the gun owner will likely be charged with reckless conduct.