Girl, 7, killed in hit-and-run in Clayton County, police seeking public's help

A young girl was killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend in Clayton County and the police department is asking for the public's help in the case.

The incident happened in the overnight hours of September 4 along Tara Blvd. N/B at Southside Commercial Pkwy in Jonesboro.

According to Clayton County police, officers found the 7-year-old girl around 2:30 a.m. laying in the roadway.

Authorities have not confirmed the identity of the child. It's unclear at this time what the young girl was doing there in the early morning hours.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone who may have knowledge of the incident to call the Clayton County Police Department.

