Young adult charged in Canton shooting, assault on two teens

An 18-year-old suspect is in custody following an incident that resulted in two teen being treated at a local hospital.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday in Canton.

According to Canton police, officers were called to the area of Hickory Knoll Drive and Oakside Drive where they found two teen boys inside a vehicle who had been wounded. One of the boys, a 17-year-old, had been shot in the pelvis. The other boy, a 15-year-old, had lacerations to his left arm, police said. Both teens were taken the hospital.

Police identified the suspect as Jacob Garcia, 18, of Canton. Garcia was arrested at his home and taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony.

