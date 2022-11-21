Police: 'Known suspect' stabs man in face during fight in Atlanta

article

Atlanta police are searching for a known suspect accused of stabbing a man in the face Sunday afternoon.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say on Sunday shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of York Avenue SW after reports of a person stabbed.

At the scene, officers found a man with a stab bound to his face.

Medics rushed the victim to the hospital in critical condition. His identity has not been released.

According to investigators, evidence shows the man got into an altercation with a "known suspect" before the stabbing.

Police have not released the identity of the possible suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.