Vice President JD Vance to visit UGA on Turning Point USA Tour
ATHENS, Ga. - Vice President JD Vance is set to visit the University of Georgia next month.
What we know:
Vance and Erika Kirk, widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk, are expected to speak at UGA on April 14.
The speaking engagement is part of a Turning Point USA Tour, during which several prominent Republican figures are scheduled to speak at universities across the country.
This Is the Turning Point Tour is BACK 🇺🇸— Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) March 12, 2026
Join us at a campus near you: https://t.co/1fOaguI3Hi pic.twitter.com/htCUJ0G3es
What we don't know:
Officials have not released further details about the UGA visit.
The Source: Information in this article comes from a Turning Point USA X post.