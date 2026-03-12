Expand / Collapse search
Vice President JD Vance to visit UGA on Turning Point USA Tour

Published  March 12, 2026 5:45pm EDT
University of Georgia
US Senator and 2024 Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance speaks during a campaign event at the Milwaukee Police Association in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 16, 2024. (Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP) (Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via G

The Brief

    • Vice President JD Vance is set to visit the University of Georgia. 
    • Vance will accompany Erika Kirk on a Turning Point USA Tour stop next month. 
    • The engagement is part of a broader series of college visits. 

ATHENS, Ga. - Vice President JD Vance is set to visit the University of Georgia next month. 

What we know:

Vance and Erika Kirk, widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk, are expected to speak at UGA on April 14.

The speaking engagement is part of a Turning Point USA Tour, during which several prominent Republican figures are scheduled to speak at universities across the country. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not released further details about the UGA visit.  

The Source: Information in this article comes from a Turning Point USA X post. 

