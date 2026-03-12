Vice President JD Vance to visit UGA on Turning Point USA Tour

article

The Brief Vice President JD Vance is set to visit the University of Georgia. Vance will accompany Erika Kirk on a Turning Point USA Tour stop next month. The engagement is part of a broader series of college visits.



Vice President JD Vance is set to visit the University of Georgia next month.

What we know:

Vance and Erika Kirk, widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk, are expected to speak at UGA on April 14.

The speaking engagement is part of a Turning Point USA Tour, during which several prominent Republican figures are scheduled to speak at universities across the country.

This Is the Turning Point Tour is BACK 🇺🇸



Join us at a campus near you: https://t.co/1fOaguI3Hi pic.twitter.com/htCUJ0G3es — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) March 12, 2026

What we don't know:

Officials have not released further details about the UGA visit.