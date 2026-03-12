Woman injured in domestic incident, SWAT standoff ensues
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are responding to a barricaded suspect situation on Thursday evening.
What we know:
Just before 2:30 p.m., officers were called to a domestic violence incident near the intersection of Pine Street and Centennial Olympic Park Drive in an apartment building.
Police said a woman was injured during the domestic incident and the suspect had barricaded himself inside an apartment.
A SWAT team was called to assist as law enforcement attempted to have the man surrender peacefully.
Investigators determined that the man has an active arrest warrant for a previous domestic violence incident.
Authorities believe the man is the only individual inside the apartment.
Nearby apartments were evacuated.
A FOX 5 viewer said police have blocked off Pine Street to traffic.
Atlanta police respond to a barricaded suspect after a domestic incident on March 12, 2026. (FOX 5 News)
What we don't know:
It is unclear whether the man has access to a firearm, but police said he does have access to knives.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Atlanta Police Department and a FOX 5 viewer.