Woman injured in domestic incident, SWAT standoff ensues

Updated  March 12, 2026 7:07pm EDT
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta police respond to a barricaded suspect after a domestic incident on March 12, 2026. (FOX 5 News)

The Brief

    • Police are on the scene of a barricaded suspect situation.
    • Atlanta PD said the standoff is on Pine Street.
    • Authorities have not yet released further details.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are responding to a barricaded suspect situation on Thursday evening. 

What we know:

Just before 2:30 p.m., officers were called to a domestic violence incident near the intersection of Pine Street and Centennial Olympic Park Drive in an apartment building.

Police said a woman was injured during the domestic incident and the suspect had barricaded himself inside an apartment.

A SWAT team was called to assist as law enforcement attempted to have the man surrender peacefully.

Investigators determined that the man has an active arrest warrant for a previous domestic violence incident.

Authorities believe the man is the only individual inside the apartment. 

Nearby apartments were evacuated. 

A FOX 5 viewer said police have blocked off Pine Street to traffic. 

Atlanta police respond to a barricaded suspect after a domestic incident on March 12, 2026. (FOX 5 News)

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether the man has access to a firearm, but police said he does have access to knives.    

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Atlanta Police Department and a FOX 5 viewer. 

