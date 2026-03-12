Here's how Atlanta is preparing to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Brief Officials in Atlanta are gearing up to host matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Main Stage will be the focal point of the FIFA Fan Festival™, featuring concerts and other events. FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta will culminate on July 15, when Atlanta hosts one of the FIFA World Cup semi-final matches.



Atlanta is getting closer to its moment on the global stage as preparations continue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What we know:

In 95 days, fans will be watching World Cup soccer inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which will be renamed Atlanta Stadium during the tournament.

The city will host eight matches, including a semi-final, during the world's largest sporting event.

Local leaders gathered Thursday to share updates on how planning is moving forward, discussing everything from transportation and security to how fans will experience the tournament across the city.

Preparations for the city's summer of soccer have been a multi-year effort.

Fan activations

One of the big events happening besides the matches is the FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta, which will feature four programming zones:

Main Stage will be the focal point of the FIFA Fan Festival™, featuring concerts and other events. A 40-foot screen will flank the Main Stage to showcase live matches and tournament highlights.

The Playground will feature activations and games geared to younger fans.

The Pitch will host a community stage, podcasts and AR/VR-enhanced sound experiences.

Georgia Street will showcase artists and food vendors from across the region.

FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta will open on June 12 and culminate on July 15, when Atlanta hosts one of the FIFA World Cup semi-final matches.

As of now, the attraction is scheduled to operate for 16 days during the FIFA World Cup, but they said this is just the "first wave" of days being announced. Fans can purchase tickets or sign up to receive updates at www.AtlantaFWC26.com.

"I think what we want to achieve is that we want to make sure that the whole programing also breathes what this city and what this state has to offer," said Atilla Meijs, executive producer of the Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest.

What they're saying:

"We are built to host the world, and we're built to be on the world stage," said Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council and the Atlanta World Cup 26 Host Committee.

Organizers say they have been planning for everything from security and transportation to the overall fan experience.

"We want their experience at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and in Georgia to be the greatest memory of their life," said Tim Zulawski, president of Arthur M. Blank Sports & Entertainment.

Organizers expect roughly 500,000 visitors during the tournament. To help move people around the city, MARTA officials say more trains will run to keep waiting times to a minimum.

Security is also top of mind. Atlanta police leaders say they're preparing officers and coordinating with partner agencies ahead of the international event.

"30 years ago, the Olympics were here, and most of our department is a young department, so excited and nervous. The young officers really don't know what to expect," said Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr.

As the tournament approaches, organizers say preparations remain on track.

"There's going to be an energy, like we haven't seen, perhaps in a lot of our big sporting events. It's a global sport. It's a global event coming to a global city," Corso said.