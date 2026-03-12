One person critically injured in Rollingwood Lane shooting

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Police investigate a shooting at a home along Rollingwood Lane SE in DeKalb County on March 12, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

One person is fighting for their life following a shooting Thursday evening, according to DeKalb County authorities.

What we know:

Officers responded around 6 p.m. to the scene in the 2600 block of Rollingwood Lane SE. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers arrived to find one person in critical condition. They were rushed to an area hospital.

A FOX 5 camera at the scene caught images of one person being placed into the back of an ambulance.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released information regarding potential suspects or the circumstances leading up to the gunfire.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.