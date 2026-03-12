FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley retiring this spring

The Brief FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley will retire in late April after more than 40 years in broadcasting. Chandley’s decorated career includes 11 Southeast Emmy Awards and induction into the NATAS Southeast Silver Circle. The veteran forecaster is stepping down to prioritize family, including his wife, children, grandchildren, and elderly parents.



After more than four decades on the air keeping Georgians safe from impending weather threats, FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley announced that he plans to retire this spring.

Chandley shared the news on Thursday, saying it was the right time to turn the page and spend more time with his family, and in particular his grandchildren.

David Chandley announces retirement

What they're saying:

"The Lord has blessed me with a career that has exceeded my dreams and expectations," Chandley wrote on his Facebook page. "I am excited for this next season, which includes dinners with my wife every night, making memories with my three granddaughters, family trips, reconnecting with old friends, and more time to care for my elderly parents."

FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley announces his retirement from broadcasting to prioritize time with his family in Atlanta on March 12, 2026. (David Chandley)

"It will take some time to reflect on my life in the TV news business, so many people have influenced me, and I hope I have returned the favor to the next generation," he continued.

Chandley, an American Meteorological Society certified meteorologist, graduated from the University of Georgia’s Grady School of Journalism and Mass Communication, where he was later named a Fellow. His post-graduate schooling includes Mississippi State University, where he completed the broadcast meteorology program.

Four decades forecasting

The backstory:

While his UGA schooling always took center stage in his professionalism, he took personal pride in his time as a student trainer, helping the Georgia Bulldogs football team to their 1980 National Championship under the legendary Bulldogs Coach Vince Dooley.

After graduating, he would make stops in Albany, Macon, and Columbus before spending a quarter-century in Atlanta at WSB. These experiences more than prepared him to lead the FOX 5 Storm Team as chief meteorologist in January 2015.

During his four decades, he would earn numerous accolades, including 11 Southeast Emmy Awards and would be inducted into the NATAS Southeast Silver Circle.

Chandley is not just known for his forecasting, but also his service to his community. He would frequently be seen on the golf course, Atlanta Beltline, or at Passion City Church, where he was a Doorholder. He also lent his name and time to such charities as Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Gwinnett County Schools, Camp Fire Boys and Girls, Atlanta Community Food Bank and Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities.

More time with the Chandley family

What's next:

While Chandley expressed his utter fulfillment and pleasure in serving the community as the head of the FOX 5 Storm Team, he told his colleagues he looks forward to spending more time with his wife, Lynn; their two daughters, Lauren Reidy and Leah; son-in-law Kyle; three beautiful granddaughters, Eleanor, Piper, and Collins; and two dogs, Pippa and Jack.

Chandley will be signing off in late April, but an exact date has not been announced.

"A simple thank you to the viewers will never be enough, but it’s my start," Chandley concluded his post.

Please join all of us at FOX 5 Atlanta in extending our best wishes and congratulations on all of his success, our thanks for his dedication and hard work, and prayers for his many joyous years to come.

Thank you, David!

What you can do:

You can leave your personal message to FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley on his Facebook page.