Gov. Kemp condemns "abhorrent" attack on Michigan synagogue

Gov. Brian Kemp condemned an attack on a Michigan synagogue on Thursday. Gov. Kemp called the incident "abhorrent" and "downright evil." An unidentified person rammed a truck through the front entrance of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield.



Gov. Brian Kemp has spoken out condemning an attack on a Jewish synagogue in Michigan on Thursday, calling the act "abhorrent" and "downright evil."

What they're saying:

"Today's event in Michigan is a reminder of the real threats facing the Jewish community here in the US and worldwide," Gov. Kemp said. "While we are grateful this did not become an even bigger tragedy, we should all take this opportunity to ensure this kind of deliberate hate has no place in our communities."

What we know:

It comes after an individual rammed a truck through the front entrance of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield around noon. Authorities said the person died after being shot by a security guard.

Although children or staff were reportedly hurt, one security guard was injured after being struck by the truck.

Police sources told FOX 2 that a chemical agent was found inside the truck, indicating an explosive device was inside the suspect's vehicle.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the truck traveled nearly 40 feet before coming to a stop. A fire was sparked when something inside the vehicle ignited during the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified the suspect.

