16-year-old girl, toddler son reported missing in Cherokee County

Deputies are asking the public for help in their search for a missing 16-year-old Cherokee County mother and her toddler son.

Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office say 16-year-old Yesica Yoraima Perez was last heard from around 11 a.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of Bells Ferry Place in Acworth, Georgia.

Investigators believe Perez is with her 18-month-old son Dilan.

The missing teenager is described as being 5 feet tall with a weight of around 130 pounds. It is not known what she was wearing when she went missing.

If you have any information about where Perez or Dilan could be, contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.