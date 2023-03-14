Persian cuisine and culture celebrated at Yalda

Chef and restaurant owner Ash Famili has been part of Atlanta’s food scene for a decade. But with his latest venture, Famili is getting personal, sharing the food and cultural traditions of his childhood.

Ash Famili opened Yalda in Sandy Springs this past December, creating a menu and atmosphere inspired by his years growing up in Iran.

Named for the ancient December festival celebrating the longest night of the year (Famili says Yalda translates to "rebirth of the sun"), Yalda centers on Persian cuisine and Middle Eastern flavors culled from his own family recipes. That means visitors will find a selection of kabobs cooked on an open-flame grill, wraps, and mezze (small plates) including falafel, lamb loghmeh, and grilled chicken wings. Oh, and wait until you see the "sweets" menu; desserts including baklava, chocolate lava cake, and pomegranate cheesecake are just three of the options!

Yalda is located at 6500 Aria Boulevard, Suite 500, in Sandy Springs; regular hours are 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. nightly for dine-in (with takeout available from noon to 8 p.m. daily). For a look at the menu and more information on visiting the restaurant, click here. By the way, a second location is planned for Westside Atlanta on Howell Mill Road.

Although the restaurant is named for a festival celebrated in December, this month seemed an especially appropriate time to make a visit to Yalda. Why? Because this year’s Nowruz (often called the Persian New Year) is coming up next week. So, we spent the morning with Ash Famili and the team at Yalda, learning more about the restaurant and the culture that inspired it.