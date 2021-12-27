NFL defensive back Xavier McKinney's cleats pay tribute to Roswell High School quarterback Robbie Roper

NFL defensive back and Roswell High School alumnus Xavier McKinney paid tribute to late Roswell High School quarterback Robbie Roper on Sunday.

Roper died suddenly at 18 years old from complications with a surgical procedure. Roper's sudden death shocked people close to his metro Atlanta home and across the country.

During the New York Giants' game against the Philadelphia Eagles, McKinney wore cleats bearing a special message: "RIP ROBBIE ROPER" and "FOREVER THE GOAT."

McKinney's hometown is Roswell, where he played high school football before attending the University of Alabama.

The family of the Roswell High School senior announced funeral arraignments, including a visitation on Monday afternoon.

ROSWELL HIGH SCHOOL QUARTERBACK ROBBIE ROPER DIES FROM COMPLICATIONS WITH SURGERY, FAMILY SAYS

The family asked, in lieu of flowers, to donate to the Robbie Roper Scholarship Fund.

Remembering Roswell High School quarterback Robbie Roper

Hours after learning of their beloved classmate's death, students and parents of Roswell High School gathered for a vigil to remember the Roper.

Roper scored on a last-second touchdown run in a playoff game against North Cobb.

Coach Chris Prewett, who just completed his second season as head coach, was one of those at Wednesday night's vigil.

"Losing a student is always tough, especially as a coach, you have a really close relationship with all you players especially your quarterbacks," said Coach Prewett.

Family and friends gathered at Roswell High School Wednesday night, just hours after receiving the devastating news their beloved quarterback died from complications from surgery. He was 18 years old.

What surgical procedure was Roswell football quarterback having done?

Robbie Roper, a senior quarterback, received the HIGH 5 Sports trophy after a game against North Cobb. Reactions to his sudden death poured in throughout the day.

News of the teen’s condition became public Tuesday night.

According to social media posts, complications took place after the teenager underwent shoulder surgery in Florida, and he ended up on life support.

The Roswell High School community shared its grief on social media.

Fulton County Schools Athletic Director Steven Craft posted the district is "heartbroken" for the Roper family and the Roswell sports community.

In a tweet, Craft wrote, "Please continue to lift this family and community up in prayer. Robbie Roper will be remembered as a fierce competitor, amazing son, and a great friend. You will be missed."

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Roswell High Principal Robert Shaw said his heart just breaks for the family.

On Twitter, Dr. Shaw wrote, "My favorite memories are watching him on the sideline encouraging his teammates. He was always quick with a smile and respected by all. Please keep his family in your prayers."

Roswell High Head Football Coach Chris Prewett put out a statement, saying "heartbroken is a gross understatement."

"Robbie was a fantastic young man and a fighter all the way thru!! You will be missed in so many ways!! Prayers to this grieving family and our community."

Who was Roswell High School quarterback Robbie Roper?

Roswell High School's senior quarterback created highlights in his final game, a GHSA football quarterfinals matchup with Grayson High School. Robbie Roper died on Dec. 22 from complications with surgery, his family said.

According to his Twitter profile, Robbie was a 6’4", 215-pound dual threat quarterback with a 3.9 GPA.

He led the Hornets to a 10-3 record in 2021, losing in the Class 7A quarterfinals to Grayson.

On Nov. 19, Roper led Roswell to a road win over North Cobb in the High 5 Sports Game of the Week, 46-43.

ROPER'S COACH REMEMBERS HIS AS ‘EVERYTHING YOU WANT TO SEE AS A STUDENT-ATHLETE’

Which colleges were recruiting Robbie Roper?

247 Sports listed Roper had offers to play college football at Massachusetts, Morehead State, Morgan State, and Western Carolina as well as interest from other schools. He had recently received interest from the University of Florida.



Other colleges interested in the high school senior were Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Connecticut, TCU, Michigan, and North Carolina.

Roswell High School quarterback Robbie Roper scored on a last-second touchdown run in a playoff game against North Cobb. The quarterback died on Dec. 22 from complications with surgery, his family said.

The self-described dual-threat Roswell High School quarterback had a large frame at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds.

Roper hadn’t made a college commitment, but a playoff run during his senior season had drawn some attention from college programs. Roswell High School advanced to the GHSA Class 7A quarterfinals before losing to Grayson High School.

