Family of Roswell High School QB Robbie Roper announces funeral plans

The family of Roswell High School student and quarterback Robbie Roper, a beloved metro Atlanta high school senior who died from complications with surgery, announced funeral plans.

The family said visitation is set for 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at Poole Funeral Home in Woodstock. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Woodstock First Baptist Church

The family asked, in lieu of flowers, to donate to the Robbie Roper Scholarship Fund.

Roper's sudden death shocked people close to his metro Atlanta home and across the country as news spread on Wednesday.

Hours after learning of their beloved classmate's death, students and parents of Roswell High School gathered for a vigil to remember the Roper.

Coach Chris Prewett, who just completed his second season as head coach, was one of those at Wednesday night's vigil.

"Losing a student is always tough, especially as a coach, you have a really close relationship with all you players especially your quarterbacks," said Coach Prewett.

What surgical procedure was Roswell football quarterback having done?

News of the teen’s condition became public Tuesday night.

According to social media posts, complications took place after the teenager underwent shoulder surgery in Florida, and he ended up on life support.

The Roswell High School community shared its grief on social media.

Fulton County Schools Athletic Director Steven Craft posted the district is "heartbroken" for the Roper family and the Roswell sports community.

In a tweet, Craft wrote, "Please continue to lift this family and community up in prayer. Robbie Roper will be remembered as a fierce competitor, amazing son, and a great friend. You will be missed."

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Roswell High Principal Robert Shaw said his heart just breaks for the family.

On Twitter, Dr. Shaw wrote, "My favorite memories are watching him on the sideline encouraging his teammates. He was always quick with a smile and respected by all. Please keep his family in your prayers."

Roswell High Head Football Coach Chris Prewett put out a statement, saying "heartbroken is a gross understatement."

"Robbie was a fantastic young man and a fighter all the way thru!! You will be missed in so many ways!! Prayers to this grieving family and our community."

Who was Roswell High School quarterback Robbie Roper?

According to his Twitter profile, Robbie was a 6’4", 215-pound dual threat quarterback with a 3.9 GPA.

He led the Hornets to a 10-3 record in 2021, losing in the Class 7A quarterfinals to Grayson.

On Nov. 19, Roper led Roswell to a road win over North Cobb in the High 5 Sports Game of the Week, 46-43.

Which colleges were recruiting Robbie Roper?

247 Sports listed Roper had offers to play college football at Massachusetts, Morehead State, Morgan State, and Western Carolina as well as interest from other schools. He had recently received interest from the University of Florida.



Other colleges interested in the high school senior were Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Connecticut, TCU, Michigan, and North Carolina.

