Expand / Collapse search

Family of Roswell High School QB Robbie Roper announces funeral plans

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated December 26, 2021 9:43AM
Woodstock
FOX 5 Atlanta

Funeral arrangements for Roswell High quarterback Robbie Roper

The beloved high school senior and quarterback died from complications with a shoulder surgery. The family announced plans for visitation and requested donations be made to a scholarship fund in his honor.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. - The family of Roswell High School student and quarterback Robbie Roper, a beloved metro Atlanta high school senior who died from complications with surgery, announced funeral plans.

The family said visitation is set for 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at Poole Funeral Home in Woodstock. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Woodstock First Baptist Church 

The family asked, in lieu of flowers, to donate to the Robbie Roper Scholarship Fund.

Roper's sudden death shocked people close to his metro Atlanta home and across the country as news spread on Wednesday. 

ROSWELL HIGH SCHOOL QUARTERBACK ROBBIE ROPER DIES FROM COMPLICATIONS WITH SURGERY, FAMILY SAYS

Hours after learning of their beloved classmate's death, students and parents of Roswell High School gathered for a vigil to remember the Roper.

Roswell High School quarterback Robbie Roper scores game-winning touchdown in playoffs

Roswell High School quarterback Robbie Roper scored on a last-second touchdown run in a playoff game against North Cobb. The quarterback died on Dec. 22 from complications with surgery, his family said.

Coach Chris Prewett, who just completed his second season as head coach, was one of those at Wednesday night's vigil.

"Losing a student is always tough, especially as a coach, you have a really close relationship with all you players especially your quarterbacks," said Coach Prewett.

Vigil held for Robbie Roper

Family and friends gathered at Roswell High School Wednesday night, just hours after receiving the devastating news their beloved quarterback died from complications from surgery. He was 18 years old.

What surgical procedure was Roswell football quarterback having done?

Roswell High School quarterback Robbie Roper dies during surgery complications, family says

Robbie Roper, a senior quarterback, received the HIGH 5 Sports trophy after a game against North Cobb. Reactions to his sudden death poured in throughout the day.

News of the teen’s condition became public Tuesday night.

According to social media posts, complications took place after the teenager underwent shoulder surgery in Florida, and he ended up on life support.

The Roswell High School community shared its grief on social media.

Fulton County Schools Athletic Director Steven Craft posted the district is "heartbroken" for the Roper family and the Roswell sports community.

In a tweet, Craft wrote, "Please continue to lift this family and community up in prayer. Robbie Roper will be remembered as a fierce competitor, amazing son, and a great friend. You will be missed."

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Roswell High Principal Robert Shaw said his heart just breaks for the family.

On Twitter, Dr. Shaw wrote, "My favorite memories are watching him on the sideline encouraging his teammates. He was always quick with a smile and respected by all. Please keep his family in your prayers."

Roswell High Head Football Coach Chris Prewett put out a statement, saying "heartbroken is a gross understatement."

"Robbie was a fantastic young man and a fighter all the way thru!! You will be missed in so many ways!! Prayers to this grieving family and our community."

Who was Roswell High School quarterback Robbie Roper?

Roswell High School quarterback Robbie Roper's last football game

Roswell High School's senior quarterback created highlights in his final game, a GHSA football quarterfinals matchup with Grayson High School. Robbie Roper died on Dec. 22 from complications with surgery, his family said.

According to his Twitter profile, Robbie was a 6’4", 215-pound dual threat quarterback with a 3.9 GPA.

He led the Hornets to a 10-3 record in 2021, losing in the Class 7A quarterfinals to Grayson.

On Nov. 19, Roper led Roswell to a road win over North Cobb in the High 5 Sports Game of the Week, 46-43.

ROPER'S COACH REMEMBERS HIS AS ‘EVERYTHING YOU WANT TO SEE AS A STUDENT-ATHLETE’

Which colleges were recruiting Robbie Roper?

247 Sports listed Roper had offers to play college football at Massachusetts, Morehead State, Morgan State, and Western Carolina as well as interest from other schools. He had recently received interest from the University of Florida.

Other colleges interested in the high school senior were Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Connecticut, TCU, Michigan, and North Carolina.

Roswell High School quarterback Robbie Roper scored on a last-second touchdown run in a playoff game against North Cobb. The quarterback died on Dec. 22 from complications with surgery, his family said.

The self-described dual-threat Roswell High School quarterback had a large frame at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds. 

Roper hadn’t made a college commitment, but a playoff run during his senior season had drawn some attention from college programs. Roswell High School advanced to the GHSA Class 7A quarterfinals before losing to Grayson High School.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE