WWII veteran on quest to meet governor of each state stops in Georgia

One of the nation's oldest World War II veterans wants people to remember the sacrifices our brave men and women have made for our country.

Monday, 101-year-old Sidney Walton made a stop in Georgia.

Police escorted Walton from the Marriot Marquis hotel to meet Governor Brian Kemp.

Sidney Walton, one of the nation's oldest WWII veterans, stopped in Georgia on his tour of all 50 states on Aug. 17, 2020. (FOX 5)

It's part of his national "No Regrets Tour" to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII.

Walton says he plans to travel to all 50 states and meet each governor to raise awareness of the shrinking number of WWII veterans.

Advertisement

Learn more about the No Regrets Tour at goSidney.com.