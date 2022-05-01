Wrong-way driver speeding away from Haralson County deputy injured in pursuit, sheriff says

article

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office said a deputy's P.I.T. maneuver sent a man's car rolling into a ditch during a pursuit, when the deputy determined the suspect was endangering other drivers.

The driver, 35-year-old Temple resident Matthew Carl Bowman, was not wearing a seat belt and was treated for injuries at a hospital. The sheriff's office hasn't provided an update on their condition.

The pursuit began around 9 p.m. on April 29 when Sgt. Jarred Taylor saw a Mitsubishi SUV for ignoring a stop sign on Morgan Road before turning onto Cashtown Road. The SUV sped up and exited its lane as the deputy tried to catch up. Taylor discovered the license plate belonged to a different vehicle, and the deputy tried to stop the car.

The SUV, driven by Bowman, sped up to 85 miles per hour, the sheriff's office said, and drove through multiple stop signs. Bowman entered the wrong side of the road way during the chase, which spanned multiple roads in Haralson County.

The P.I.T. maneuver sent Bowman's car rolling into a ditch. Law enforcement found a gun in the car, which was uninsured and unregistered, and discovered Bowman was unlicensed.

Advertisement

"This offender’s actions put lives in danger in multiple communities in our county last night and we will not stand for that behavior. Sgt. Taylor brought this chase to a successful end and this offender will face the appropriate charges. It is our duty to protect our citizens and one of the ways we do that is by making our roadways safer," Sheriff Stacy Williams said in a statement.