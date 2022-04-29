Forsyth County deputies injured in chase, father and son in jail

An investigation into stolen motorcycles led to a high-speed chase, two Forsyth County deputies injured, and a father and son in jail.

Forsyth County deputies were pursuing a U-haul pick up Wednesday. During the chase, a deputy's car was hit, and a detective's car was forced off the road into a ditch.

"They were injured at the end of a high-speed car chase with a career criminal who decided to bring his career activities into Forsyth County," said Sheriff Ron Freeman.

Both men were treated at the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Sheriff Freeman says they were trying to capture Colton Beaver. He and his father are accused of stealing a couple of motorcycles.

"It's a father and son team, isn't that special. Beav Beaver Beavers, that's right. His name is Beav Beaver Beavers, his momma must not have liked him," said Sheriff Freeman.

The father, Beav Beaver Beavers, was arrested Tuesday for the thefts. The son, Colton, was spotted by deputies Wednesday which led to the chase.

After Beaver smashed the pickup he was driving he took off running, but he couldn't outrun deputies. They tackled him as he was heading toward the woods.

Sheriff Freeman says the father and son both have long criminal histories, mostly in other jurisdictions. Both Beavers are charged with the motorcycle thefts.

"I guess they love each other so much that these individuals, they implicated each other. They said it was the other one that committed the crime," said Sheriff Freeman.

In addition to theft., Colton Beaver now has numerous other charges against him due to the chase, including aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Advertisement

"I'm going to do my best to make sure Colton Beaver who tried to injure my deputies last night is going to stay in jail for a long time," said Sheriff Freeman.