Disabled veteran's home left in ruins during remodeling project

A grant from the Department of Veterans Affairs was supposed to be a life-changing opportunity for Daniel Lister, a disabled veteran living in Buford.

Instead, it turned out to be a nightmare for Lister, his wife Ashley, and their four children.

Lister lost his left leg after he stepped on an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan while serving in the Army. He has injuries to his other leg and arm as well.

In 2010, he applied for a grant through the VA to make his home more wheelchair accessible.

In late 2018, the grant was approved.

"[There will be] a master bedroom on the main floor, so that I don't have to go upstairs. It's to make my house especially adapted to me," Daniel Lister said.

Construction started in September on their Buford home, but shortly after, things started to go downhill.

"The result right now, it just makes life harder. It's impossible to be downstairs," Daniel Lister said.

What is supposed to be the new addition to the home is still just framing and a part of the home doesn't even have a roof, causing flooding and mold throughout the first floor.

The flooring in the kitchen and living room had to be ripped out. They'll need a new ceiling and walls.

According to the Listers, the contractor who was hired started the work has simply stopped responding to their calls.

FOX 5 attempted to get a hold of the contractor but did not have any luck.

"The inside he's all liable and responsible for and he's just left," Ashley Lister said.

Friends like Joey Holbrook have been helping the couple clean up while they sort the mess out.

He owns ASAP Evap Restoration and has brought his own equipment to help the Listers.

"Every time it rains we basically have to come in and do the same thing. So, we've basically had our equipment parked here permanently for the past month so that they can turn it on as the rain comes," Holbrook said.

Despite the generosity, these are simply temporary fixes.

The couple said it'll be at least a month before work can officially start with a new contractor.

"While we can work with the VA, and change contractors, that is a process. So, the outside addition is going to be left un-shingled, the roof is not weatherproof, and it will continue, water to come inside, and Chad is just a ghost," Ashley Lister said.

If you'd like to help out the couple, you can donate to their GoFundMe.

