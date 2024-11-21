Would-be thieves crash golf cart after forgetting the brakes, police say

Peachtree City police want to find two people who tried to steal from a home, but made a mistake minutes before the attempted theft.

Investigators shared footage from a Ring camera of the attempted theft, which happened on Oct. 31.

According to police, the two people tried to get away with a candy dish left on the front porch of the home.

Unfortunately for the pair, one of them forgot to set the brakes on the golf cart they were driving, so it rolled forward into two air conditioning units.

Officials estimated the damage the pair caused at around $2,500.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Peachtree City Police)

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Peachtree City Police Department.