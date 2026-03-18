World Cup wealth: Cascade Heights businesses eye piece of $500M impact

The Brief The Cascade Heights Business District is working to secure a portion of the projected $500 million economic impact from the upcoming World Cup. Local entrepreneurs are preparing special international menu items and events to attract global fans to the historic "Old Atlanta" neighborhood. City officials are currently exploring the legal requirements for hosting official watch parties due to FIFA’s strict licensing and trademark regulations.



The revitalized Cascade Heights Business District is preparing to welcome global soccer fans as Atlanta gears up for a World Cup economic impact projected to exceed $500 million.

Cascade Heights businesses prepare for global stage

What we know:

Local business owners in the historic district are already pivoting their operations to cater to international crowds from countries like Spain, Haiti, and South Africa. Jason Davis, owner of Aiskrimu Ice Cream Bar, named after the Swahili word for ice cream, noted that June is "perfect timing" for his business given the district's proximity to the airport.

Nearby, Cafe Bartique owner Angela Ingram plans to partner with a Haitian coffee company to offer specialized drinks and potentially host a large-scale block party.

To support these efforts, Invest Atlanta has offered $15,000 loans to help small merchants "beef up" their infrastructure ahead of the tournament.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if local businesses will be granted the "official" designation required to market their events as sanctioned FIFA watch parties.

Additionally, the specific number of businesses that have successfully secured the $15,000 loans from Invest Atlanta has not yet been disclosed.

Legal hurdles for official ‘World Cup’ watch parties

What they're saying:

The desire to host official events faces a hurdle: the strict licensing of the FIFA brand.

"The FIFA World Cup is a licensed entity," said Atlanta City Councilman Wayne Martin. "We have to be ensured that that is legal for us to do that. We're certainly exploring it. I'm not sure if it's too late."

Despite the legal red tape, business owners remain optimistic about the exposure.

"There's potential to really bring people here who want to see what the original old Atlanta legacy, wealth, those things live right here in this district," Ingram said.

Local perspective:

While much of the World Cup focus remains on Downtown, Midtown, and Buckhead, Cascade Heights leaders are fighting to ensure "Old Atlanta" is not overlooked.

Business owners believe the district offers a unique cultural experience that reflects the city's heritage, providing a different flavor of Atlanta to visitors who might otherwise stay within the city's more commercialized corridors.

What's next:

Councilman Martin and city officials will continue to investigate the legality of official watch party designations for neighborhood districts.

Meanwhile, merchants will begin utilizing available loan funds to finalize their "summer tourney" preparations and menu expansions.