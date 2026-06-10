World Cup countdown: Atlanta finalizes preparations before fans arrive

The Brief Atlanta leaders say the city is prepared to welcome up to 500,000 visitors during the FIFA World Cup. Infrastructure improvements, public events and fan experiences are being rolled out across the city ahead of the first match. The FIFA Fan Festival opens Thursday, while watch parties and community events are planned throughout metro Atlanta.



With Atlanta's first FIFA World Cup match just days away, city leaders say preparations years in the making are ready to take center stage.

Mayor Andre Dickens said Atlanta is prepared to welcome between 300,000 and 500,000 visitors during the tournament, which includes eight matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, temporarily renamed "Atlanta Stadium" for the event.

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The mayor said the World Cup represents more than a series of soccer matches, calling it an opportunity to showcase Atlanta to a global audience while creating economic opportunities for local businesses and residents.

City upgrades ahead of tournament

What we know:

In preparation for the international event, Atlanta has completed a number of infrastructure projects, including street repaving, new lighting installations, public art projects and roughly 14 miles of sidewalk improvements.

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Dickens said the work reflects nearly four years of planning by city agencies and community partners.

Fan events begin this week

What we know:

Across downtown Atlanta, organizers are putting the finishing touches on fan gathering spaces and viewing areas.

At Underground Atlanta, Upper Alabama Street has been transformed into a World Cup destination featuring large video screens, additional lighting, shade structures, a performance stage, food trucks and pop-up vendors.

Less than a mile away, the FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park is set to open Thursday. The free event will feature live match broadcasts on a giant screen, interactive soccer activities, giveaways and family-friendly entertainment throughout the tournament.

City leaders also said neighborhoods across Atlanta will host watch parties and community events, while ticket giveaways will help more residents participate in the World Cup experience.

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The first World Cup match in Atlanta is scheduled for June 15, marking the start of what officials expect to be one of the largest international events ever hosted by the city.