Atlanta kicks off World Cup countdown with pep rally

The Brief Atlanta leaders launched World Cup festivities with a community pep rally on the city's west side. Mayor Andre Dickens said the city is ready to host eight FIFA World Cup matches after years of preparation. Organizers announced free concerts, neighborhood events and ticket giveaways leading up to the tournament.



Atlanta officials officially kicked off FIFA World Cup celebrations Tuesday with a community pep rally and updates on preparations for the global sporting event.

What we know:

The event was held at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center on the city's west side, where summer soccer camps are already underway. City leaders used the gathering to highlight the work completed ahead of the tournament, which will bring eight World Cup matches to Atlanta.

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Mayor Andre Dickens said years of planning have positioned Atlanta to welcome visitors from around the world.

According to the mayor, infrastructure improvements have been completed, including new murals, repaved streets and other enhancements designed to showcase the city during the international event.

City preparing for visitors

What they're saying:

Dickens said improvements have also been made at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to help accommodate the influx of travelers expected during the tournament.

The city also plans to host neighborhood soccer events throughout Atlanta and offer discounted match tickets through random giveaways for residents.

City officials estimate the World Cup will generate significant economic activity while giving local businesses opportunities to reach new customers and attract international visitors.

Free events planned across Atlanta

What we know:

Organizers also unveiled additional fan events tied to the tournament.

Among them is "Soccer and Sound," a free concert and fan festival on July 19 at Piedmont Park. Officials said the event will feature music, international food, family-friendly activities and a performance by Ludacris.

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Dickens encouraged residents to participate in the festivities and take advantage of the once-in-a-generation opportunity to experience the World Cup in their hometown.

Atlanta is scheduled to host eight FIFA World Cup matches, including knockout-round games and a semifinal matchup, making it one of the tournament's key U.S. host cities.

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