Atlanta Fair Play ATL group warns of homeless arrests before FIFA World Cup

Fair Play ATL says Atlanta does not have an adequate Human Rights Action Plan just months before the FIFA World Cup. The 30 organizations say the city has not looked out for its most vulnerable people like workers, the unhoused and human trafficking victims.



Fair Play ATL wants to make sure Atlanta puts a halt on homeless evictions and does not lock up the unhoused, like the organization says the city did in 1996 when it hosted the Olympics.

What they're saying:

"We would like to see a moratorium on homeless evictions during the World Cup. We would like to see better protections put in place for the immigrant population. None of that is referenced in the document," Michael Collins of Fair Play ATL said.

The document Collins is referring to is the Human Rights Action Plan released Monday.

"The document as a result is nothing more than a fluff piece that is essentially meaningless," Collins concluded.

Fair Play ATL is also concerned about employees who are doing so much contractual work getting a decent wage.

"Are we ensuring that contracts are going to employers that don't have a record of labor violations? Are we ensuring that people are going to be paid a proper wage? Are we ensuring that people are not going to be trafficked or exploited?" Collins asks.

The coalition is very concerned that residents and even visitors could wind up in the overcrowded Fulton County Jail.

"If people end up incarcerated, which is what happened in 1996, what we suspect may end up happening is that people will end up in Fulton County Jail. Many of your viewers will know the Fulton County jail is a real unconstitutional dump that has been the scene of a lot of deaths," Mr. Collins affirmed.

A spokesman for the city tells FOX 5 Atlanta:

"The Human Rights Action Plan outlines concrete actions the City can take and is already taking, including historic investments in affordable housing, expanded outreach to residents experiencing homelessness, and coordination with partners on worker protections and anti-human trafficking efforts tied to major events like the FIFA World Cup.

"The City met multiple times with this group and welcomed their input, along with feedback from other community partners. However, some of the policies they are calling for—such as minimum wage mandates—are determined by state and federal law and are not within the authority of a municipal government."

What's next:

Councilman Matt WestMoreland says there will be a FIFA Works Cup work session at 2 p.m. on April 21.