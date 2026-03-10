Georgia House passes $38.5B budget as federal disaster aid announced

The Brief House members approved a $38.5 billion budget for fiscal year 2027, featuring significant investments in early literacy and student health. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins joined state leaders to announce $531 million in federal disaster grants for farmers recovering from Hurricane Helene. Gov. Brian Kemp is monitoring rising fuel costs linked to the U.S.–Iran conflict, but he is currently holding off on suspending the state gas tax.



It was a high-stakes day at the State Capitol as officials from Atlanta and Washington converged under the Gold Dome to tackle Georgia's most pressing financial and recovery efforts.

Disaster relief for Georgia farmers

What we know:

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins joined state leaders to announce a $531 million federal block grant agreement. The funds are specifically earmarked for farmers and ranchers still struggling to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

"We are looking at every possible opportunity to support our farmers and our ranchers, especially right now," Rollins said. Her department is also monitoring how international tensions are impacting the agricultural supply chain.

Rising fuel costs and the gas tax

Dig deeper:

In addition to storm recovery, officials are keeping a close eye on the gas pump. As the U.S.-Iran conflict drives up global energy costs, Georgia drivers are feeling the pinch. Despite the surge, Governor Brian Kemp said Tuesday he is holding off on a state gas tax suspension.

"We’re just going to continue to watch the market for a few more days," Kemp said. "And then, you know, we will monitor it as we go."

House approves 2027 state budget

By the numbers:

Inside the House chamber, lawmakers moved forward with a $38.5 billion spending plan for fiscal year 2027. The budget prioritizes early childhood health and education, featuring:

$60.8 million to boost literacy efforts for Georgia students.

$9.7 million to expand access to Pre-K.

$2.7 million for mandatory vision and hearing screenings for young learners.

House Speaker Jon Burns (R-Newington) noted that the House looks forward to working with the Senate to deliver a final budget that "is reflective of the needs of our state."

Next steps for the spending plan

What's next:

The House budget now heads to the State Senate for consideration. Farmers can apply for the block grants through the state agriculture department starting Monday.