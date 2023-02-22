Expand / Collapse search

Working to establish the Georgia Air and Space Museum

DeKalb-Peachtree Airport
Georgia Air and Space Museum fights pilot shortage with training, education

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Big things are happening at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.

The Georgia Air and Space Museum Foundation has taken its goal of educating and inspiring the next generation of aviation and aerospace professionals to new heights.

It comes as the industry faces pilot shortages impacting just about everyone who flies.

To meet the increasing demand, the airline industry will need to hire some 18,000 commercial pilots every year for the next 10 years.

The Inspire Aviation Foundation is hoping Georgia's first air and space museum and education center will help groom the next generation of pilots.

They are hoping to rent one of the hangers at PDK airport, but the cost is about $10,000 a month.

So, organizers are asking for the community to make an investment in today's youth and in tomorrow's pilots, but also into the fifth-largest aerospace export state in the country.