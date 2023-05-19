Woodstock restaurant hosts 1st-ever Veterans Block Party

They serve up some great burgers and fries, but the owners of Woodstock’s Semper Fi Bar and Grille say their true mission is honoring those who serve our country. And tomorrow, they’re inviting the community to join them in thanking veterans during a special day-long celebration at the restaurant.

Semper Fi Bar and Grille is hosting its first-ever Veteran Block Party on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., featuring a marketplace of veteran-owned businesses, honor ceremony and cake-cutting, and plenty of food. Saturday is Armed Forces Day, and restaurant owners Ralph and Carrie Roeger — both of whom are United States Marine Corps veterans — say they wanted to celebrate by creating an event during which community members can meet veterans and thank them in person. And, as a way for the restaurant itself to say "thank you," all veterans and their families who attend the block party will eat for free.

Semper Fi Bar and Grille is located at 9770 Main Street in Woodstock, and regular hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the restaurant and to check out the menu, click here.

We’ve visited Semper Fi Bar and Grille a few times here on Good Day Atlanta — and decided the Veteran Block Party was a great reason to head back up to Woodstock and do it again. Click the video player in this article to check out our special sneak peek of tomorrow’s big event.

