Woodstock restaurant a 'place where veterans can come tell their story'

“We wanted to create a place where everybody’s welcome, but veterans are honored.”

With that simple idea, Semper Fi Bar and Grille was born. Now, more than five years later, the Woodstock business has become a part-restaurant, part-military museum.

We spent Veterans Day morning with United States Marine Corps veterans Ralph and Carrie Roeger, the husband and wife team behind Semper Fi Bar and Grille. You might remember seeing the restaurant on Good Day Atlanta a few years ago when it was featured on #BurgersWithBuck; during that visit, Ralph Roeger further explained his restaurant’s concept: “We opened this place in the respect of honoring our local veterans. Veterans and first responders. We actually do a First Responders Day here once a month, honoring them.”

Of course, part of honoring veterans means surrounding diners with military images and memorabilia; aside from a few personal artifacts, the Roegers say the impressive collection of photographs, newspaper articles, caps, helmets, and medals has been donated by local veterans and their families.

Now … on to the food! Semper Fi Bar and Grille is open for lunch and dinner and features a menu of wings and appetizers, burgers and brats, and salads and sandwiches. From the Semper Fries (fries topped with braised beef, beer cheese, and smokehouse sauce) to the Jarhead Burger (which comes topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, Jar-Head BBQ sauce, and two onion rings), there’s little chance you’ll leave hungry.

For more information on Semper Fi Bar and Grille — which the owners call “a place where veterans can come tell their story” — click here. And click the video player to check out our morning hanging out with the team.

