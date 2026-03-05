Man pulled from auto repair shop after Woodstock standoff

The Brief A man was detained after an hour-long SWAT standoff in Woodstock. The man was then taken away in an ambulance.



A man was pulled from an auto repair shop in Woodstock more than an hour after a standoff brought dozens of police officers to Alabama Road near Interstate 575.

What we know:

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw a SWAT team pull a man from the shop and put him into an ambulance after handcuffing him.

Earlier in the day, Woodstock Police Department confirmed they were in the process of executing a warrant at a business. The Cherokee Multi-Agency SWAT Team, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, and Georgia State Patrol are also involved.

All this started just after noon when the police department asked motorists to avoid the area in a social media post.

What they're saying:

According to a man who was eating nearby, several police officers got there right as he was walking out and told him to move his car. He said the officers told them a man had a gun and was threatening to shoot them.

The man said he tried to leave, but "when I was trying to leave, I was told if I left that I'd be arrested." He went back into the Chipotle where he had eaten and waited until police pulled the man out to leave.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what the warrant service was for and if the man that was detained was the one wanted.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.