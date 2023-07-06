DeKalb County elementary school classrooms destroyed by fire

article

Firefighters in DeKalb County spent Thursday morning battling a blaze that destroyed two classroom trailers at a local elementary school.

Officials with DeKalb Fire tell FOX 5 that the fire started sometime before 4 a.m. at Woodridge Elementary School, which is located on the 4100 block of Cedar Ridge Trail in Stone Mountain.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found two classroom trailers fully engulfed in flames.

After fighting the fire for around an hour, the crews were able to stop it from spreading and put it out.

The main structure of the elementary school was not damaged and no one was injured.

Fire investigators are on their way to the scene to determine what started the fire. FOX 5's Marc Teichner saw a gas can that investigators had recovered at the scene.

If you have any information about the fire, call DeKalb County Fire Rescue.