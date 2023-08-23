Man shot outside Tucker-area pub, police say

Image 1 of 7 ▼ DeKalb County Police investigate a shooting outside a pub located at 3201 Tucker Norcross Road. (FOX 5)

Police are investigating a shooting outside a Tucker area pub on Wednesday evening.

It happened outside the Wooden Nickel Pub located at 3201 Tucker Norcross Road. DeKalb County Police say officers arrived to the scene to find a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The name of the man has not been released.