Wonderkid brings 70s style and tasty burger to Atlanta's Reynoldstown neighborhood

If you haven’t driven by the old Atlanta Dairies property on Memorial Drive in Reynoldstown in a while, you are likely going to love what they’ve done with the place. The live, work, play, mixed-use development has luxury apartments, a cool, live music venue, and retail shops and restaurants. Among them, this week’s #BurgersWithBuck stop, Wonderkid.

One step inside Wonderkid and you’ll get the 1970’s vibe. It’s kind of a cross between a 70s nightclub and a classic, eclectic diner. The decor is cool, and the menu looks awesome, but of course, we came for the burger … and just between us, it’s a good reason to go.

It starts with two locally sourced, 80/20 blended, smashed patties topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, house-made pickles, lettuce, tomato, and their special Wonderkid sauce. Of course, they wouldn’t give the recipe, but whatever is in it, it’s really good. If you want to dress it up a little more, you can add pork belly.

So here’s the thing. They are open seven days a week for dinner, but if you want to check it out at lunchtime, Friday is your day. They are also open for brunch on Saturday and Sunday. The good news, no matter when you go, the Wonder Burger (aka the Wonderkid Burger) is always on the menu.

For more information about Wonderkid including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to https://www.wonderkidatl.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5 , and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

